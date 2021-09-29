SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 Deseret News Home Show opens its doors on Friday, October 8, 2021 and continues through Sunday, October 10 at the Mountain America Expo Center. This fall, the Home Show team welcomes YouTube DIY Adventure Duo Trent & Allie, NBC/Channel 5's Low-Fat Gourmet Chef Mary Ross, plus many other Utah designers, landscape specialists and chefs.
Trent & Allie can be found regularly on YouTube every Monday and Friday at 7 a.m. as the DIY adventure couple sharing their camper van travels and house-building projects. They will share their experience in DIY camper van and home renovation on the Design Stage presented by Van Sickle Design & Drafting on Friday, October 8 at 5 p.m.; and Saturday, October 9 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Also, the Home Show is showcasing the creative ideas of local designers and experts—Mike Kerrigan of Veteran Finishings, Mike Gardner of ShelfGenie and Laneel Perry of Design Dezign. Catch them on the Design Stage on Friday, October 8 at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 pm; Saturday, October 9 at 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, October 9 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
This season, the Deseret News Home Show will feature three Designer Rooms by The Nest Furnishings, where guests can gather inspiration for their own homes all weekend. For those attendees that need to relax, there will be the Xfinity Sports Lounge. And, on the Kitchen Stage presented by SelectHealth, NBC/Channel 5's Low-Fat Gourmet Chef Mary Ross and other local chefs will share their favorite recipes.
The Deseret News Home Show
Dates:
Friday, October 8, 2021 2 p.m.–9 p.m.
Saturday, October 9, 2021 10 a.m.–9 p.m.
Sunday, October 10, 2021 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Location:
Mountain America Expo Center
9575 South State Street
Sandy, Utah
Admission:
Adults (at the door) $12.00
Adults (online only) $10.00
Seniors $8.00
Children Ages 12 & under FREE
Weekend Pass $15.00
Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, October 8, 2021. Must present valid ID at the Will Call.
For more information and tickets, please visit http://www.DeseretNewsHomeShow.com.
About Marketplace Events
Marketplace Events creates vibrant expositions connecting enthusiasts with experts, products and services in dynamic face-to-face environments. The company produces 57 consumer home shows annually in the US and 16 in Canada including 65 home shows, six holiday shows, and two wedding shows. The 73 combined events, in 34 markets, attract 22,000 exhibitors, 1.9 million attendees and another three million unique web visitors annually. The company produces some of the most successful and longest-running shows in North America, including market-leading shows in Minneapolis, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal—some of which have thrived in their markets for more than 75 years. http://www.marketplaceevents.com.
Media Contact
Melinda Meier, FUEL Marketing, 801-484-2888, melinda@fuelmarketing.com
SOURCE Deseret News Home Show