The 2022 Deseret News Home Show opens its doors on Friday, October 7, 2022 and continues through Sunday, October 9 at the Mountain America Expo Center. This fall, the Home Show team welcomes home designers and real estate mavens, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of HGTV's Unsellable Houses, plus over 275 home experts, local designers, landscape specialists and builders join the lineup

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HGTV stars and twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb are known for transforming one tough-to-sell home after another. The sisters' talent for helping homeowners sell their lifeless, "unsellable" homes shone brightly on the big screen, helping them quickly become go-to experts for homeowners, designers and DIYers around the nation. They will share their experience in DIY and home renovation on the Design Stage presented by Van Sickle Design & Drafting on Friday, October 7 at 6 p.m.; and Saturday, October 8 at 1 p.m.

