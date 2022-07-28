Charitable Donation Will Help Advance Pediatric Healthcare for Local Member Children's Hospitals Across the U.S.
SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) today announced that the 2022 Speedway Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner raised nearly $3 million to support its member children's hospitals across the country. The annual event, hosted last month in Kettering, Ohio, by Speedway, part of the 7-Eleven, Inc. family of brands, is one of the largest charity golf tournaments in the nation. Combined with in-store fundraising campaigns conducted by Speedway – and through the generosity of customers, vendor partners and associates – the company has raised more than $150 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals since 1991.
"At Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, we're on the frontlines when it comes to protecting the health of future generations. But we can't do it alone. For decades, Speedway has been an integral partner for our organization, helping to raise donations that make a huge impact in providing life-saving pediatric care at our hospitals across the country," said Teri Nestel, President & CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Each year, we look forward to the Speedway Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner. Not only does Speedway and its vendor partners go above and beyond to make the kids and families feel special, but the funds raised help to make sure local member children's hospitals are supported so that kids across the country continue to receive the best care possible – no matter life's circumstances."
Each year, the highlight of the Speedway Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner is the Speedway Miracle Children, who are celebrated throughout the two days and serve as the face of their local member children's hospital. More than 50 children and their families attended this year's event, sharing their personal stories and highlighting the significant impact Speedway's donations have made in funding critical treatments and services at member children's hospitals. Nearly 600 participating golfers had the opportunity to meet and interact with them while out on the golf course, and the kids also were honored with an inspirational medal ceremony at the dinner.
"Convenience may be our focus, but serving is our business, and that business extends beyond our stores and into the communities where our customers, employees and franchisees live and work," said Rankin Gasaway, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for 7-Eleven, Inc. "We pride ourselves on being a great neighbor and leading through service to make the world a better place. Our 31-year-long partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals allows us the opportunity to host events and celebrations that help to further their mission, and all funds raised this year will provide critical, lifesaving equipment and much needed resources to the communities we serve."
About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals:
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.
About 7-Eleven, Inc.:
7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at http://www.7-Eleven.com.