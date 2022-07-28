Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) today announced that the 2022 Speedway Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner raised nearly $3 million to support its member children's hospitals across the country. The annual event, hosted last month in Kettering, Ohio, by Speedway, part of the 7-Eleven, Inc. family of brands, is one of the largest charity golf tournaments in the nation. Combined with in-store fundraising campaigns conducted by Speedway – and through the generosity of customers, vendor partners and associates – the company has raised more than $150 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals since 1991.

