Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Additionally, industry experts and hundreds of exhibitors are featured throughout the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2023 Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union opens its doors on Friday, January 6, 2023, and continues through Sunday, January 8 at the Mountain America Expo Center. This year, the Home Show team welcomes Joe Mazza of HGTV's Home Inspector Joe. Mazza and other industry pros will appear on the Design Stage, presented by Van Sickle Design, at the Home Show throughout the weekend.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.