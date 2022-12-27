Additionally, industry experts and hundreds of exhibitors are featured throughout the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2023 Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union opens its doors on Friday, January 6, 2023, and continues through Sunday, January 8 at the Mountain America Expo Center. This year, the Home Show team welcomes Joe Mazza of HGTV's Home Inspector Joe. Mazza and other industry pros will appear on the Design Stage, presented by Van Sickle Design, at the Home Show throughout the weekend.
Joe Mazza, host of HGTV's Home Inspector Joe, is an expert home inspector with over 20 years of experience in construction and a sixth sense for safety. In addition to running Exclusive Home Inspection in Westchester, New York and ensuring his clients don't move into an unsafe home, on HGTV he works with his design partner to help house hunters achieve their dream home designs. Whether he's sharing how-to info about cleaning gutters, identifying a dangerous crack in the chimney, or properly insulating a home, Mazza empowers homeowners with the knowledge to create a safe living environment. Mazza will share his newest renovation tips and information when he takes to the Design Stage on Friday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m.
Also, the Home Show is showcasing the creative ideas of local designers and experts—Marinda Lloyd, Cheryl DeMarco and Corey Leigh of DRE Group, James Batton The Arborist and many more. Catch them on the Design Stage on Friday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 8 at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
This season, the Salt Lake Home Show will feature over 250 trusted experts to help home showgoers gather inspiration for their own homes and get the professional assistance they need for their next home project. There is plenty of free parking available at the Mountain America Expo Center.
Dates:
Friday, January 6, 2023, 2:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 7, 2023, 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 8, 2023, 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.
Location:
Mountain America Expo Center
9575 South State Street
Sandy, Utah 84070
Admission:
Box Office
Adults 13+(Door), $13.00
Senior 55+ (Door & Online), $9.00
Children Ages 12 & under, FREE (with a paying adult)
Buy Online & Save**
Adults 13+ (Online), $11.00 ($2 savings off the box office price)
**Advance Adult Admission will be at the $11 discounted rate through 1/5/23. Starting opening day of the show the price will increase to $13 online, same as box office pricing
Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, January 6, 2023.
Marketplace Events creates vibrant expositions connecting enthusiasts with experts, products and services in dynamic face-to-face environments. The company produces more than 75 consumer shows in North America including home, garden, holiday and wedding shows. The 75+ combined events, in 35 markets, currently attract 22,000 exhibitors, 2 million attendees and another 3 million unique web visitors annually. The company produces some of the most successful and longest-running shows in North America, including market-leading shows in Minneapolis, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal—some of which have thrived in their markets for more than 75 years. For a full list of upcoming events visit http://www.marketplaceevents.com.
