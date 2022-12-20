Support Local Journalism

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlon Lindsay, Founder & CEO of 21stCentEd, made a surprise announcement on Saturday, December 3rd when he pledged $1,000,000 during his speech at the 50th Annual NABSE Conference. 21stCentEd was the title sponsor of this year's conference in Washington D.C., which united educators and leaders across the country and provided an opportunity for them to share strategies and resources on how to meet the diverse needs of 21st century learners through innovative practices that transform schools for students and dismantle system inequities.


