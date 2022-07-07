Program has recognized and propelled hundreds of women shaping the technology industry
SALT LAKE CITY, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector, today announced the 22 finalists for the 2022 Women Tech Awards. Now celebrating their 15th year, these awards bring visibility to technology-focused women throughout the industry who are creating new technologies, leading technology companies, driving innovation, and inspiring the tech community. Through these recognitions, the Women Tech Awards have accelerated the careers and professional pathways of hundreds of women and organizations throughout the tech sector, and created a positive impact on the industry as a whole.
"In 15 years, we've seen the undeniable power that comes from recognizing the work and impact of women who are leading the technology sector, some of whom have never had formal recognition for their groundbreaking work," said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. "Giving visibility to these deserving women has rewritten the trajectory of our entire technology community, from innovations and new products to companies and leadership teams, and recognizing this year's finalists will accelerate that impact even further."
Since launching 15 years ago, the Women Tech Awards has elevated and celebrated the innovations, contributions, and leadership of hundreds of individual women in technology, and raised the visibility of the far-reaching impact of women in tech as a whole. This platform has also helped inspire thousands of high school girls and other women to choose STEM paths and careers.
Finalists were selected based on professional achievements, industry experiences, business leadership, and personal accomplishments. Judging for the awards was conducted by a panel of leaders from throughout the technology community.
Listed alphabetically, the Women Tech Award finalists are as follows:
- AJ Brau CEO, Wander
- Alexa Kalandiak Mechanical Engineer, PassiveLogic
- Amy Frampton Head of Marketing, BambooHR
- Amy Jo Moore Design Engineering Director, Northrop Grumman
- Anesha McCormick Director of Product, Pluralsight
- Hau Moy Kwan Associate Professor of Computer Science, Salt Lake Community College
- Heidi Anderson Chief Information Officer, Prestige Financial Services, Inc.
- JaeLynn Williams CEO, AirMethods
- Julia Silge Data Scientist & Software Engineer, RStudio PBC
- Katie Neilson Co-Founder & President, Assure
- Kirsten Timms SVP Biomarker Discovery, Myriad Genetics
- Kiva Allgood CEO & President, Sarcos
- Krista Pappas VP Enterprise Applications, TalkDesk
- Kristina Yamada Computer Science / Information Technology CTE Education Specialist, Utah State Board of Education
- Manu Sood SVP Platform Delivery & Operations, AvidXchange
- Melanie Robinson CEO, WEBB
- Natalie Birrell SVP Engineering, Entrata
- Pallavi Ranade-Kharkar Director of Research Informatics and Precision Health, Intermountain Healthcare
- Sarah Wiley VP Product Development, Hightop
- Steph Couzin VP Strategic Finance & Business Operations, Lucid Software
- Sunnie Giles General Partner, Lane VC
- Travis Anna Hallstrom Co-Founder & Director of Marketing, PassiveLogic
Award recipients will be announced and honored September 22, 2022, at an awards luncheon at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. The 2022 awards will be presented by Divvy, Domo, Pelion Venture Partners and Vivint.
Event Details:
Date: September 22, 2022
Time: 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Location: Grand America Hotel, 555 South Main Street, Salt Lake City, UT
Tables and tickets for the awards can be purchased at http://www.womentechcouncil.com.
Media Contact:
For more information regarding WTC or the event:
Kristin Wright
801-960-2007
About Women Tech Council:
Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from high school K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 20,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: http://www.womentechcouncil.com.
Media Contact
Kristen Wright, Women Tech Council, 801.960.2007, kristin@womentechcouncil.com
SOURCE Women Tech Council