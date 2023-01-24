Support Local Journalism

An Analysis of Fortune 100 and Inc. 100 Show How HR Leaders at the World's Most Successful Companies Perform Today

LINDON, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software platform for human resources, today released a new study that analyzes LinkedIn and other social media profiles of the HR leaders from the Fortune 100 and Inc. 100 to determine the state of HR leadership. The study shows that women dominate the top levels of HR at 70%, but still 1 in 4 Fortune 100 companies have no people leader in the C-suite. In addition, a human resources degree is surprisingly only the fifth most common degree among top HR leaders (7%), preceded by management (26%), psychology (10%), law (10%) and finance (8%).


