NAPLES, Italy, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Losing weight with bariatric surgery can have a major impact on the risk of developing cancer. A study conducted by the University of Utah, Salt Lake City (USA), published in Obesity, has shown that patients with severe obesity who undergo surgery have a 25% lower risk of developing cancers, including the non-obesity related ones. Women have a 41% lower risk of developing obesity-related cancers.

Cancer risk for male patients wasn't lower compared to non-surgical subjects.


