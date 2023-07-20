2nd and Charles

 By Books-A-Million, Inc.

The pop-culture-savvy bookstore is opening its first Utah location, inviting customers to buy, sell, and trade all kinds of treasures.

OREM, Utah, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a place now in Orem where miles of books are surrounded by pure, boundless energy. Where shoppers find an enchanting journey through aisles of vinyl, video games, comic books, toys, autographed collectibles, rare finds, and so much more. A place where stories come to life, where impassioned super fans learn that their fandom has no limits.


