...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM MDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Utah Valley, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Western
Millard and Juab Counties, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties and
Southwest Utah.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Poor overnight recoveries are expected with
lows in the 70s through Monday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The pop-culture-savvy bookstore is opening its first Utah location, inviting customers to buy, sell, and trade all kinds of treasures.
OREM, Utah, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a place now in Orem where miles of books are surrounded by pure, boundless energy. Where shoppers find an enchanting journey through aisles of vinyl, video games, comic books, toys, autographed collectibles, rare finds, and so much more. A place where stories come to life, where impassioned super fans learn that their fandom has no limits.
A brand-new 2nd & Charles is opening this August on University Parkway in Orem, Utah. With this new addition to the neighborhood, pop culture enthusiasts can trade their used books, music, games, and pop culture collectibles for cold, hard cash or store credit.
Located next to Michael's in the Family Center shopping mall, Orem will be 2nd & Charles' most western location to date. A travel destination for hikers, climbers, and adventurers, Orem's eco-friendly culture is a compatible backdrop for 2nd & Charles. To those who also crave cool vibes and a magical shopping experience – this is your new happy place.
"We believe there is a need in the Orem market for a value-oriented book retailer. We love our first location in Utah, right in the heart of Orem. We have several more stores planned for Utah in the very near future," says Eric Bishop, Vice President of 2nd & Charles.
We invite the Orem community to stay involved and up-to-date with store news and grand opening events by following Orem's 2nd & Charles social accounts:
Come in, get lost, and find yourself at 2nd & Charles. The new store in Orem is located at 140 East University Parkway. The first day of operation will be Thursday, August 24th.
ABOUT 2ND & CHARLES
2nd & Charles is a unique retail concept specializing in an ever-changing inventory of new and used books, music, games, toys, collectibles, decor, accessories, and pop culture merchandise. Since its first store opened in Birmingham, AL, in 2010, 2nd & Charles has expanded to include more than 40 stores in 18 states—and counting.
A sister store to Books-A-Million, the nation's second largest book retailer, 2nd & Charles has established itself as a hip and fun-loving purveyor of passions catering to readers, gamers, and collectors of all ages. Through the store's buyback program, customers can sell their gently used merchandise in exchange for cash or store credit.
