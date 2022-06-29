The award recognizes LGBTQ+ founders transforming the FinTech industry
SANDY, Utah, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 401GO, a pioneer in the investment space that provides small businesses with the opportunity to offer employees a 401(k) program, is pleased to announce that Visa has selected its co-founder and CEO, Daniel Beck as a finalist in its Visa Everywhere Initiative LGBTQ+ special edition. The award, part of a more extensive series of competitions in the U.S. focused on inclusivity, recognizes LGBTQ+ founded startups promoting greater accessibility in how consumers pay, save, and invest.
Beck will join four other finalists in presenting their innovative solutions to a judging panel and worldwide audience this Thursday, June 30 at 10:00 AM PST / 12:00 PM CT / 1:00 PM ET on TechCrunch. A panel of six industry judges will award their winner with $10,000, with another $10,000 designated to the audience favorite.
"It's a tremendous honor to be selected as a finalist in the Visa Everywhere Initiative," said Daniel Beck. "We founded 401GO based on the idea that every working American should be able to achieve greater financial freedom through inexpensive and worry-free work-sponsored retirement plans. To be recognized by Visa for this particular award is a very proud moment for both me personally and for our company as a whole, as we join an incredibly diverse list of startups doing remarkable work to make the Fintech space more inclusive."
Beck has a long track record of working with over a dozen small businesses and startups. He was part of a team that founded 401GO in 2019 to fill a long-standing void for small business owners by providing them with an easy and affordable way to offer their employees 401(k) programs. Fewer than half of people employed by small businesses have access to a 401(k) or pension today, primarily due to their high costs. 401GO currently works with hundreds of small business owners and thousands of employees to build cost-effective retirement savings programs.
Since its inception in 2015, the Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI) has grown into a network of over 8,500 startups around the world with the goal of helping startup entrepreneurs address the unique challenges that impact them and their companies. Every year, it aims to not only include startups solving unique problems in the world of payments, but cull a diverse group of innovators as well. This year, the Visa Everywhere Initiative 2022 Special Editions has opted to spotlight Black, Women and LGBTQ+-founded startups during Black History Month, International Women's Month, and Pride Month, respectively.
Joined by Beck and 401GO in the final for the LGBTQ+ special edition is: Natalia Mikova, Co-founder and CMO, REINNO; Rachel Knepp, Co-founder and SVP Growth, Mozaic; Evelyne Kanakis, Founder and CEO, Moxi; and Fabien Lamaison, Founder and CEO, bunny.money.
About 401GO
Less than half of those employed by small businesses have access to a 401(k) or pension. Companies with small budgets who want 401(k) plans have been ignored or even laughed at by 401(k) providers. 401GO was founded to provide working Americans and small businesses greater financial freedom through inexpensive and worry-free work-sponsored retirement plans. Setup takes just minutes (not weeks!), pricing is economical at $9/participant, and 401GO handles all the details. With its innovative automated technology, a simple, affordable, and beneficial 401(k) plan is finally practical for small businesses. For more information visit https://www.401go.com.
