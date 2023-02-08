Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "50 Protests 50States' is a collaborative advocacy effort coordinated by One Mom's Battle, LLC and Breaking Code Silence (a 501(c)3) nonprofit organization. These organizations have partnered with advocacy groups across the country and will be hosting a peaceful protest on Feb. 17, 2023, at the Utah State Capitol (south steps) at 350 North State Street, 120 State Capitol, Salt Lake City, Utah, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This event is part of a series of 50 protests in 50 states across the country.

The mission of the nationwide protests will be to raise awareness on the shortcomings of the family court system with emphasis on the need for legislative change (Keeping Children Safe from Family Violence Act, also known as VAWA Kayden's Law) and research-based education and training for judicial officers. Advocates are calling for a ban on court-ordered reunification camps, a subsection of the highly controversial troubled teen industry (TTI) and the alienation industry. Videos of children being violently removed in Santa Cruz and Los Angeles (sent to reunification camps) have gone viral, reaching over 30 million people. A case in Utah received international attention after a Commissioner ordered the children into a reunification camp just before another judge ruled the children would be given to a parent with substantiated claims of child abuse.


