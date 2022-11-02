Funds Raised Through Round-Up Donations Will Help Advance Pediatric Healthcare for Local Member Children's Hospitals Across the U.S.
SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) and 7-Eleven, Inc. today announced the launch of a holiday fundraising campaign at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes® stores. Beginning today through January 10, customers are invited to round up their purchase at checkout or donate $1 to help support more than 105 member hospitals in communities across the country.
"Following a successful Speedway Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner this summer, which raised nearly $3 million, we are excited to expand our support of CMN Hospitals with the launch of a holiday fundraising campaign in 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores," said Rankin Gasaway, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for 7-Eleven, Inc. "Funds raised through this campaign will help advance pediatric healthcare by providing critical lifesaving equipment and much-needed resources to treat children throughout the communities we serve."
Along with the option to round up at the register, customers can also donate directly to CMN Hospitals here.
"The holiday season is always a special time of year – a time for reflection and giving back," said Teri Nestel, President & CEO of CMN Hospitals. "Round-up campaigns hosted by our corporate partners, like 7-Eleven, Inc., make it easier for consumers to share the holiday spirit this season and support their local CMN Hospital. Their generosity will help ensure kids have access to holistic, best-in-class care to unleash their full potential."
7-Eleven, Inc. began its partnership with CMN Hospitals earlier this year to help protect kids' health and well-being across local communities. Since 1991, Speedway, a part of the 7-Eleven family of brands, has partnered with CMN Hospitals to raise more than $150 million for local children's hospitals through in-store campaigns, promotions, and its annual Speedway Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner. In 2021, Speedway's generous customers, vendor partners, and associates raised more than $19 million for the nonprofit organization.
About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals:
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.
About 7-Eleven, Inc.:
7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores®, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite®, and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats, and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers, and other convenient services. Find out more online at http://www.7-Eleven.com.
