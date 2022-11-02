Support Local Journalism

Funds Raised Through Round-Up Donations Will Help Advance Pediatric Healthcare for Local Member Children's Hospitals Across the U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) and 7-Eleven, Inc. today announced the launch of a holiday fundraising campaign at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes® stores. Beginning today through January 10, customers are invited to round up their purchase at checkout or donate $1 to help support more than 105 member hospitals in communities across the country.


