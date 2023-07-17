Funds Raised Help Advance Pediatric Healthcare for Local Member Children's Hospitals Across the U.S.
SALT LAKE CITY, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) today announced that 7-Eleven, Inc. raised nearly $3 million to support member children's hospitals across America through the company's 32nd Annual Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner.
Nearly 1,000 supporters, including 7-Eleven Franchisees, vendors and employees, rallied together to raise funds and celebrate the children who directly benefit from CMN Hospitals. This year, 50 Miracle Children and their families – each representing their local member hospital – were on hand to meet and interact with the participants, share their personal stories and, most importantly, have fun!
In addition to the golf tournament, a highlight of the annual event is the inspirational Miracle Children parade and medal ceremony at the celebration dinner. As part of the program, Wendy Inkley shared the inspiring story of her son, 13-year-old Utah native and leukemia survivor Payson Inkley. Wendy painted an emotional portrait of what CMN Hospitals has meant to her family, including their experience at Salt Lake City's Primary Children's Hospital where Payson received his treatment.
"We've been overwhelmed by the support given to our family through CMN Hospitals because you don't go into a hospital and ask for the bargain rate — you just want your kid to be healthy, whatever the cost. And to not have to worry about financial strains while getting the absolute best possible treatment imaginable is just priceless."
Payson is just one of the hundreds of thousands of young patients deriving life-saving benefits from CMN Hospitals and fundraising partners like 7-Eleven, Inc. Through events like the Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner, and in-store fundraising campaigns conducted across the 7-Eleven family of brands – including 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores, the company has raised more than $170 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals since 1991.
Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer, said the Annual Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner is one of her favorite events of the year because it's an opportunity to see first-hand the impact that the company's support is making.
"Leading through service has always been part of our company DNA, and nothing underscores this commitment more than our long-standing support of CMN Hospitals," Jarratt said.
She also noted that as the premier name in convenience retail, 7-Eleven, Inc. is uniquely positioned to make a meaningful difference in the communities it serves.
"Our industry-leading size and scale allows us to make significant philanthropic investments like those with CMN Hospitals. By ensuring that every child has a healthier future, we're helping our communities thrive for years to come," said Jarratt.
For 40 years, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has worked to change kids' health to change the future. It has raised more than $8 billion since its inception to provide funding to support purchases of life-saving equipment, charitable care, educational resources, innovative research and more. The nonprofit's footprint has grown from 22 member hospitals in 15 U.S. states to 170 member hospitals across the U.S. and Canada that care for more than 10 million kids annually. Donations are unrestricted so that hospitals can use them to address the most urgent needs in their communities.
"The 7-Eleven family of brands is so much more than a corporate partner, they're an integral part of the miracle that is our network," said Teri Nestel, President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Celebrations like these encourage us to unite around a shared mission to support our local member children's hospitals so that they can provide kids and families with the best care possible – no matter life's circumstances."
About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital,
visit cmnhospitals.org.
About 7-Eleven, Inc.
7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at http://www.7-Eleven.com.
Media Contact
Kristen McCloy, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, (801) 214-7400, media@cmnhospitals.org
SOURCE Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.