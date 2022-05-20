Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) is thrilled to announce 80 of its loan originators have been named among Mortgage Executive Magazine's 2021 Top 1% of Loan Originators. PRMI was also recognized as one of the Top 100 Mortgage Lenders in the nation.
SALT LAKE CITY, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) is thrilled to announce 80 of its loan originators have been named among Mortgage Executive Magazine's 2021 Top 1% of Loan Originators. PRMI was also recognized as one of the Top 100 Mortgage Lenders in the nation.
To determine this designation, loan officers and residential lenders were ranked nationwide according to their yearly mortgage volume.
"I'm thrilled for each of these loan originators," said PRMI President of Retail Chris Jones. "Year after year, I see these individuals work hard to show up for their clients and business partners;it's no surprise that they're in the top 1%. We're grateful they are part of our teamat PRMI."
In addition to these rankings, Division President Nick Barta (NMLS #385589) ranked among the top 200 originators in the country by total yearly mortgage volume.
"No one achieves anything alone, and I owe so much of this recognition to my team of extraordinary mortgage professionals," said Barta. "I could not have done this without them."
Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. is a nationwide, multibillion-dollar operation cofounded in 1998. Its top leaders are authorities in the mortgage industry. With over 250 branches, licensed in 49 states and more than 2,200 employees, PRMI has been repeatedly recognized as a top mortgage lender and is certified as a Great Place to Work®. For more information, call 800-255-2792, visit primeres.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. PRMI is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #3094.