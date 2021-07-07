SALT LAKE CITY, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) is thrilled to announce 91 of its loan originators throughout the organization have been named among Mortgage Executive Magazine's 2020 Top 1% of Loan Originators.
To determine this designation, loan officers were ranked nationwide according to their yearly mortgage volume.
"I am proud of the dedication of every one our loan originators," said PRMI CEO Kenneth Knudson. "They prove their commitment to their clients each day by helping them successfully reach their homeownership goals."
In addition to these rankings, Division President Nick Barta (NMLS #385589) ranked among the top 200 originators in the country by total yearly mortgage volume.
"No one achieves anything alone, and I owe so much of this recognition to my team of extraordinary mortgage professionals," said Barta. "I could not have done this without them."
Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. is a nationwide, multibillion-dollar operation cofounded in 1998. Its top leaders are authorities in the mortgage industry. With over 300 branches, licensed in 49 states and more than 2,000 employees, PRMI has been repeatedly recognized as a top mortgage lender and certified as a Great Place to Work®. For more information, call 800-255-2792, visit primeres.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. PRMI is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #3094.
