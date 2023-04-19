Support Local Journalism

A survey of more than 1,500 employees and HR pros details the truth behind layoffs and best practices for hiring and getting hired in 2023

LINDON, Utah, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR®, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software platform for human resources, released a new study that found 92% of HR professionals are just as or more willing to hire someone who was laid off and 78% of employees don't think any more or less of them. But, in today's economy, what does it take to land a new gig and how can companies attract the best talent? BambooHR's "Financial Anxieties, Layoff Fears: How U.S. Workers Feel About Their Job Prospects" Report examines best practices for job finding, hiring and employee retention in 2023.


