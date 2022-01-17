DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Peopletrail, we have always strived to be an industry leader in quality of service. Whether this is through screening fulfillment, support responsiveness, or technology upgrades, our sights are set on continual improvement.
As we move forward into the digital age, our attention has been drawn to offering more valuable, user-centric, and responsive resources across all platforms and devices. We want candidates and employers alike to easily find the information they need so their questions and concerns can be more effectively resolved.
In addition, we want our branding to better reflect our efforts in these areas. We are proud of how far we have come— thanks to our many valued clients— but understand that change is necessary given the evolving landscape of business and commerce with which we all interact.
President and CEO Wallace T. Davis say, "After 20 years of successfully promoting the Peopletrail brand, with only minor adjustments to aesthetics, messaging, and our overall identity; this modernized branding speaks better to the investment we've made into becoming a technology leader in the human resources industry. We want to thank our employees, customers, and strategic partners for their contributions that keep us at the forefront of what we do."
Again, we thank all of you for your contributions to our growth and improvement. We wouldn't be where we are without you.
