Fazilat Soukhakian, Queer in Utah, Lexi & Max, 2019-2022, Archival inkjet print

 By Utah Museum of Contemporary Art

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art announced today that twenty-nine Utah-based artists selected by six Utah-based curators will be featured in the museum's survey of contemporary art in the state—A Greater Utah. The exhibition will be on view in the museum's Main Gallery from July 28, 2023—January 6, 2024.


