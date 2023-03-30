Support Local Journalism

10-episode series, based on the award-winning novel, made possible by 50% neurodivergent cast/crew

PROVO, Utah, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv, the home of inspiring family entertainment – available over cable, satellite and free streaming – announced the premiere date of its latest scripted series "A Kind of Spark," a powerful live-action adaptation of the award-winning novel by neurodivergent author Elle McNicoll. Set in both the present day and the 16th century, "A Kind of Spark" tells the inspirational story of Addie, an autistic girl who fights for acceptance in her community. It will premiere on April 2 – World Autism Awareness Day – with the first two episodes airing on BYUtv at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT/5 p.m. PT and the first five episodes available to stream for free on the BYUtv app and at BYUtv.org


