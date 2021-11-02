CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to find ways to provide the best water to their customers, NuvoH2O is excited to announce a whole new water softening and filtering unit, the Home Duo System. This water treatment solution is a natural evolution of our previous technologies, built for smaller homes than the Manor Duo System but providing a built-in carbon filtration option previously unavailable in the Home System.
The Home Duo System specifications are as follows:
Size: 10.72" by 22.55"
Weight: 10.5 lb (with cartridges)
Connection Size: 1" Ports
Max Pressure: 120 PSI
Water Flow: 15-18 GPM
PH Ranges: 7.3 - 8.2
Home Size: Less than 1,500 sq ft
Softener Cartridge Specifications
Size: 2.5" by 19.9"
Weight: 2.8 lbs
Hardness Range: 25 GPG or less
Cartridge Lifespan: Up to 6 months
Carbon Filter Specifications
Size: 2.73" by 20"
Weight: 1.7 lbs
Filter Width: 10 Microns
Cartridge Lifespan: Up to 6 months
Like our Manor Duo system, the Home Duo system prevents hard water scale buildup while removing existing scale. This scale prevention and removal extends the life of water heaters, pipes, fixtures, and other water appliances. The Home Duo system also provides better tasting water with a carbon filter as part of its compact design.
On the news system, NuvoH2O President Bryceson Ringwood says, "We are excited to provide a water softening and filter solution to our customers that is salt-free, eco friendly, and now for smaller homes than our previous Manor Duo system."