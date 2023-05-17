...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Minor flooding downstream from the dam will be
possible.
For the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum...and the Bear River near
Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.9 feet (872 CFS).
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above action stage
through Friday morning, gradually decreasing below action
stage over the weekend.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 9.2 feet (916 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak near action stage
through early next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Ribbon Cutting at new Premier Tech Facility in Woods Cross City, Utah. (CNW Group/Premier Tech ltée)
WOODS CROSS CITY, Utah, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Premier Tech unveiled today the new facility of its Systems and Automation group in Woods Cross City, Utah. The implementation of this state-of-the-art plant north of Salt Lake City strengthens the company's promise to invest in its local presence and in the development of the American market with a wide array of packaging and palettizing technologies for the food, chemical, mineral and agricultural industries.
This new 61 000-square-foot site, for which Premier Tech invested 13 million dollars, is twice the size of the group's previous plant in the region. This bright and spacious facility includes an Innovation, Research and Development area for the design of new products as well as a technical floor allowing to fully test equipment according to the actual production parameters required by customers. The operations started in mid-April and the site is now fully operational.
"Having facilities that allow us to better serve our markets and support our clients in their own successes is a priority for Premier Tech. With this new state-of-the-art plant, we reaffirm our long-term commitment toward this goal," says Simon Roy, president and chief operating officer of Premier Tech Systems and Automation. "We are pleased to establish ourselves in Woods Cross City. We have received a warm welcome and a great support throughout the process."
"This new facility, which has been doubled in size, will be able to undertake more projects and increase production for the United States. It will also act as a distribution centre for spare parts and equipment optimization" says Dale J. Tortorich, operations director of the Woods Cross City plant for Premier Tech Systems and Automation.
"Today, we gather to celebrate the opening of Premier Tech's manufacturing facility in our city. This significant investment demonstrates the appeal and potential our city holds for businesses seeking growth and success," says Ryan Westergard, mayor of Woods Cross City. "We extend a warm welcome to Premier Tech and its team, acknowledging their confidence in our community as a strategic location for their operations. This partnership marks a pivotal step toward economic prosperity, job creation, and enhanced opportunities for the residents of Woods Cross."
This new plant aligns with Premier Tech's commitment to modernize its facilities to improve the Client Experience across the country, to strengthen its local footprint and to support its growth. Another manufacturing infrastructure project will be unveiled in June in Montgomery, Alabama.
Premier Tech's presence in the United States goes back to the company's beginnings in 1923. Back then, Premier Peat Moss Corporation has established itself in New York to commercialize peat moss. One hundred years later, Premier Tech maintains its investments in the country and continues its diversification, driven by its teams in several states.
About PremierTech
At Premier Tech, we are all about making a difference by connecting People and Technologies for now 100 years. One team driven by a shared will to deliver sustainable solutions that help feed, protect and improve our world.
Premier Tech has a wide range of products, services, brands and technologies allowing to increase crop yields, bring beautiful gardens to life, automate the handling and packaging operations of many manufacturing facilities, treat and recycle water, support companies in their digital transformation and offer bio-ingredients for the well-being of humans and animals.
Premier Tech today records sales of more than one billion dollars and is growing internationally, driven by its 5 200 team members in 28 countries. This is our time as we move Beyond 100.
