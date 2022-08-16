Jolt Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jolt Software)

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A&W Restaurants has partnered with Jolt Software, the leader in digital food safety and operations execution software, for checklist, employee communication, and content management tools.

