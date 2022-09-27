Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Commission's approval of a novel gene therapy for severe hemophilia A has paved the way for use of a companion diagnostic in the European Union (EU). In August, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. announced that the European Commission had granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for ROCTAVIAN® (valoctocogene roxaparvovec), the first approved gene therapy for adults with severe hemophilia A in Europe. 

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you