ArcBest LTL carrier offering hiring bonuses for multiple positions

FORT SMITH, Ark., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, announced today that its less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight®, will host a two-day hiring event in Salt Lake City on October 25 and 26, seeking candidates for full-time road drivers, city drivers, dock to driver trainees and dock workers, and part-time dock workers. The company is offering signing bonuses of $10,000 to full-time city drivers, $5,000 to full-time dock to driver trainees and dock workers, and $250 to part-time dock workers, available on the first day of employment.

