Accela Logo (PRNewsfoto/Accela)

Accela Logo (PRNewsfoto/Accela)

 By Accela

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Govtech leader's annual industry gathering will highlight the IT strategies, technologies, partnerships and innovations that are driving the future of govtech; provide attendees with actionable takeaways to implement quickly

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela®, the trusted provider of cloud solutions for government, today announced the speaker lineup, program and Govtech Unified theme for its annual conference, Accelarate. The fully in-person event will take place from October 3-5, 2022, at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah. Early-bird registration is open until August 31, 2022.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you