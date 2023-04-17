New Program Expected to Boost Engagement, Spend and Marketing ROI Through Targeted, Merchant-Funded "Surprise and Delight" Savings
SALT LAKE CITY, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loyalty discount leader Access Development and Flow Networks, a platform for cardholder engagement, today announced a strategic partnership to delight cardholders and enable financial institutions to own the "payment moment" to drive revenue and consumer retention.
Under the agreement, Access Development will provide Flow Networks and its card-issuing partners with access to its private network of over 1 million discount providers. In turn, Flow Networks will employ its payment data activation platform to present cardholders with highly relevant local offers based on each customer's unique profile and purchasing activity – in real time.
"We're excited to partner with Flow Networks to engage its cardholding audience with precisely tailored discount offers from our network," said Kelly Passey, president of Access Development. "This collaboration has the potential to significantly enhance the value we provide to both our merchant partners and consumers by delivering timely, personalized savings opportunities."
Flow Networks specializes in unlocking hidden revenue potential from the customer portfolios of financial institutions. The company combines its intelligent, no-code platform with proven strategies to increase average transaction size, capture a greater share of cardholder transactions and generate incremental revenue from the sale of related products.
According to Klas Hesselman, co-founder of Flow Networks, the new partnership with Access Development adds a powerful chapter to the company's strategic playbooks.
"We succeed at driving revenue for our FI partners because we are committed to making every payment moment count," said Hesselman, "and to do that, you must be prepared to engage customers at the right place, at the right time with the right value proposition – every single day. Access Development's worldwide discount network aligns perfectly with Flow Networks' strategy to deliver nearly unlimited 'surprise and delight' moments for our cardholder audience."
The joint solution, through its single integration, is actively being rolled out to participating financial institutions across North America. Its focus will be to drive whole portfolio engagement through personalized "payment moments."
Flow Networks provides the engine for connecting consumers with the brands they love and value at the point of sale and beyond. The Flow platform provides a source of consumer engagement triggered at the moment of payment. The Flow Platform was created for card issuers and merchants to reach, engage, and retain customers by getting them to use their products and services again, again and again. To learn more about how Flow provides an engaging customer experience while making paper receipts extinct, visit FlowNetworks.io.
