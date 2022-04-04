Members of Vacation Ownership Advisor Will Receive Cash Back Automatically for Booking Trips Through Access Development's Private Travel Platform
SALT LAKE CITY, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Travel club members and timeshare owners have another powerful way to maximize their investment value, thanks to a new partnership between Access Development and Vacation Ownership Advisor.
Under the agreement, Access Development will provide Vacation Ownership Advisor subscribers with unlimited access to its proprietary travel rewards platform. The private-label engine awards cash bonuses of up to 50% back to those who use the platform to book their accommodations, car rentals and other activities.
Industry innovator Jonathan Stoker founded Vacation Ownership Advisor in 2020 having identified a critical need among buyers: post-purchase support and consultation. "Ninety-five percent of timeshare owners don't fully understand how valuable their ownership is or how to utilize all of their benefits," said Stoker. "Our mission is to solve this missing step in the sales process, and bridge the gap between owners and resort developers."
Since vacation owners are frequently limited to the travel destinations covered by their ownership agreement, Stoker sees the rewards platform as an ideal complement to his company's existing services. "Our mission has always been to help vacation owners get the best value for their money, which starts with our own offering. This partnership will help our travelers experience the world beyond their ownership portfolio, putting hundreds or even thousands of dollars back into their future vacation budgets."
President of Access Development Kelly Passey views the new relationship as an opportunity to reward what is often an underserved travel community. "When people invest in vacation ownership, they're ultimately seeking a cost-effective way to enhance the quality of their lives…to experience more," said Passey. "At Access, we make it our mission to help people experience more by adding value to every purchase. Teaming with Vacation Ownership Advisor will enable us to do that for people passionate about travel."
About Access Development
For over 30 years, Access Development has helped organizations connect with their customers and build revenue, engagement and loyalty through cash-back rewards, employee perks, and membership discount programs. The company's private discount network of over 850,000 merchant locations is North America's largest, providing discounts and rewards of up to 50% on everyday purchases. For more information on Access, please visit https://www.accessdevelopment.com or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/accessloyalty.
About Vacation Ownership Advisor
Vacation Ownership Advisor is an award-winning consulting company that helps timeshare, vacation club, and travel rewards members maximize the value of their ownership. Its team of travel industry experts provide a one-of-a-kind service called "Vacation Ownership Portfolio Management." This valuable member benefit of VOA assists travelers to better understand and manage their portfolios of vacation ownership and travel club rewards programs. For more information on Vacation Ownership Advisor, please visit https://www.vacationownershipadvisor.com; follow Vacation Ownership Advisor on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram; or follow VOA Concierge on Twitter.
