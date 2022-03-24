SALT LAKE CITY, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Online gift card recipients will soon have even more to celebrate, thanks to a new partnership between Access Development and Telos Gifting. The joint effort will combine the budget-stretching value of America's largest mobile discount network with the expansive reach of Telos Gifting's gift card technology.
Through its GiftYa platform, Telos Gifting makes it possible for consumers to send digital gift cards on behalf of merchants nationwide – from local businesses to national brands. Starting in April, qualifying eGifts purchased from GiftYa will include discounts sourced from the Access Development merchant network, boosting each gift's purchasing power by as much as 50%.
"Here at Access, our mission is to help the world experience more by adding value to the purchases they make every day, including those made using gift cards," said Kelly Passey, president of Access Development. "This partnership gives us an opportunity to reach more people, impact more lives, and spread more joy to those who give and receive."
From its founding, Telos Gifting has sought to revolutionize the gift-giving experience through its GiftYa, Gift Card Granny and PerfectGift.com business units. Together its family of products and platforms has expanded the boundaries of the gifting industry to deliver superior value and meaningful experiences.
Founder Jason Wolfe sees the new relationship with Access Development as a way to enhance Telos Gifting's value proposition beyond others in the gifting space. "With Access we now have a near-limitless source of merchant brands and mobile discount offers with which we can surprise and delight our gift recipients. As our network of partners continues to grow, so will our ability to make our overall gifting experience fast, easy and meaningful."
About Access Development
For over 30 years, Access Development has helped organizations connect with their customers and build revenue, engagement and loyalty through cash-back rewards, employee perks, and membership discount programs. The company's private discount network of over 850,000 merchant locations is North America's largest, providing discounts and rewards of up to 50% on everyday purchases. For more information on Access, please visit https://www.accessdevelopment.com or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/accessloyalty.
About Telos Gifting
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Telos Gifting occupies the building at 495 Mansfield Ave in Greentree, Pennsylvania. Telos Gifting, LLC, owns and manages PerfectGift.com, GiftYa.com, and GiftCardGranny. Telos Gifting was formed in 2019 by Wolfe, LLC, a fin-tech incubator, to re-enter the gift card market after selling GiftCards.com in 2016.
About GiftYa
GiftYa, a Telos Gifting, LLC company, is reinventing gift giving with a meaningful no loss, no waste e-gift. GiftYa enables you to text a personalized gift for any national or local merchant in the U.S. within seconds.
Media Contact
Andrew Graft, Access Development, 1 8016561540, andrew.graft@accessdevelopment.com
SOURCE Access Development