 By Dr. Travis G. Parry

Timely gift package for financial, insurance, legal and accounting professionals helps unearth purpose, increase productivity, and realize work/life goals

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make Time Institute today announced the international best-selling book by Founder Travis G. Parry, Ph.D (Dr. Parry), Achieving Balance: The Make Time Method To Help Reach Business AND Personal Goals In An Overworked World, is now available as a limited gift edition that includes a signed paperback book, t-shirt, and hat. Dr. Parry's proven methodologies are aimed at helping financial professionals (including those in legal, accounting, insurance, financial planning, and investment advisory disciplines) make lasting changes and live life on purpose – but any run-down, unhappy business professional or entrepreneur should also find wisdom and food for thought as they read through and underline the concepts in this important book.

