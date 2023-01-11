Aware360 has established a key partnership with Bivy & ACR to expand upon their response capabilities for their network of 50,000+ workers. By integrating their SafetyAware solution to the Bivy Stick satellite device, they can continue to extend their s...

Aware360 has established a key partnership with Bivy & ACR to expand upon their response capabilities for their network of 50,000+ workers. By integrating their SafetyAware solution to the Bivy Stick satellite device, they can continue to extend their service into non-cellular regions and ensure uninterrupted communication.

 By ACR Electronics, Inc., Aware360

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bivy & ACR Electronics, Inc. are proud to announce a new collaboration with Aware360, a Canadian-based organization providing people-centric solutions that keep workers safer and more productive through real-time monitoring, communication, and response.

Aware360 is an industry-leading connected worker company that helps clients improve worker safety and empowers frontline workers to increase efficiency, while reducing costs. Its fully integrated solutions leverage apps and devices, like the Bivy Stick, to ensure people are seamlessly connected wherever they are.


