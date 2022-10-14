Support Local Journalism

Action Auto continues to grow, receiving the UV50 award for the fourth year in a row, coming in at #20.

OREM, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Action Auto has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the valley, coming in at #20. The automotive dealer continues to change the atmosphere of the "Used Car" buying experience by employing a strong sales strategy and industry leading reconditioning process. This is possible through the accountability they hold themselves by to achieve the goals they have set throughout the year. Opening a third location, making over 300 sales in one month and maintaining over 600 vehicles are three of the goals the company is currently set on achieving. Follow their progress wherever you can as they finish the year out on a high note, rolling into a strong start for 2023.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

