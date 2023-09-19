Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider"), the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced that Admiral (Ret.) Craig Faller is joining the company as an Advisor. In this role, Admiral Faller will provide Strider valuable insight into strategic priorities, product development, and other opportunities to achieve the company's long-term goals.

"We're thrilled to work with Admiral Faller on important strategic initiatives," said Greg Levesque, CEO and Co-founder of Strider. "Craig brings decades of invaluable national-security experience to the table and understands how imperative it is for the United States and our allies to protect the advanced technologies, intellectual property, and talent under threat from our geopolitical adversaries."


