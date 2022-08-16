Ya Morí Una Vez y Volví A Nacer

 By Page Publishing

INGLEWOOD, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "Ya Morí Una Vez y Volví A Nacer" from Page Publishing author Adrian Morales is an emotional account of a man who survived the atrocities towards Guatemalan people in the 1980s.

