SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARUP Laboratories and the University of Utah's Division of Medical Laboratory Sciences have secured $3 million in federal funding through the Health Resources and Services Administration to build a new Advanced Practice Clinical Laboratory Training Center. The center will bolster educational opportunities for students in medical laboratory sciences in Utah and beyond and help address a critical need for highly trained laboratory professionals nationwide.


