SALT LAKE CITY, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorPeak announced a partnership today with FinMason, a fintech firm and investment analytics provider, offering AdvisorPeak users world-class portfolio and security-level investment analytics as part of the trading and rebalancing platform. The integration empowers advisors through an intuitive interface designed to manage risk, data and tax-efficiency with advanced asset location optimization, while providing specific recommendations to improve client portfolio outcomes and trading efficiency for financial advisors.
"FinMason's analytics engine is the perfect complement to our platform and will provide immense value as RIAs leverage our rebalancing capabilities to make timely decisions in the current market environment," said Damon Deru, founder and CEO, AdvisorPeak. "This integration is also a great synergy to our real-time pricing feature. We're really excited to work with companies such as FinMason and continue to enhance our platform and provide RIAs with the necessary tools and information to power their back office."
FinMasons' analytics are directly embedded into the AdvisorPeak platform, offering RIAs forward-looking return projections and volatility insights for individual investments, as well as risk profiling and asset class data for securities. With access to asset class data, advisors can automate the process of assigning security classifications.
"We're thrilled to partner with AdvisorPeak. While they're a relatively new name in our industry, they have deep roots and an understanding of the technology needs of today's financial advisors to run a successful practice," commented Kendrick Wakeman, CEO of FinMason. "We pride ourselves on democratizing access to information - AdvisorPeak is a great conduit to the advisor community and we're excited about the solutions they're building with RIAs in mind."
AdvisorPeak's value-based alternative to traditional all-in-one solutions is available free of charge for new users through June 30, 2020: https://advisorpeak.com/schedule-a-demo/
About AdvisorPeak
Located on the Silicon Slopes of Salt Lake City, Utah, AdvisorPeak, Inc. was founded by former investment advisors and wealth management industry subject matter experts with the vision of bringing innovative software to the financial services industry. Designed to meet the real-world needs that advisors and institutions face, AdvisorPeak is the product of years of in-depth research and development of tax-smart portfolio rebalancing and trading. AdvisorPeak puts enterprise-class portfolio management tools within reach of all investment professionals. For more information about AdvisorPeak, or to schedule a software demo, please visit www.advisorpeak.com or follow @AdvisorPeak on Twitter.
ABOUT FINMASON
FinMason, one of the world's largest investment analytics engines for financial services platforms, enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market while retaining control of their user experience. Built with speed, flexibility, and scalability in mind, the financial technology firm calculates and delivers more than 700 analytics on every publicly-traded asset in the world via one simple API. For more information, visit www.finmason.com.