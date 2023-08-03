(PRNewsfoto/ZeroEyes)

State Board of Education Awards Contract to Exclusive Utah Reseller of ZeroEyes

PHILADELPHIA and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, and AEGIX Global, a Utah-based provider of industry-leading safety and personal protection resources, technology, equipment and training, today announced that the Utah State Board of Education (USBE) has granted AEGIX a $3 million contract to distribute ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness platform to Utah schools.


