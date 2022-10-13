Iskanchi Press is a newly-established independent publisher focusing on works from African authors.

Iskanchi Press is a newly-established independent publisher focusing on works from African authors.

 By Iskanchi Press

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "People want to read Africa," says University of Utah professor Kenechi Uzor of Iskanchi Press, a newly-launched independent publisher. All signs point to Uzor being correct as he works to bring a global and diverse perspective to the Western publishing world by providing English-translated and original works from African writers.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.