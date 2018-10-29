An African man who has lived in Pocatello for longer than a decade and is facing likely deportation from the United States saw his American family for what could be the last time on Sunday.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have plans to remove Chakanetsa Christopher Matimba to his native Zimbabwe on Tuesday unless the federal Board of Immigration Appeals in Virginia grants a request to postpone his deportation, according to Matimba’s wife, Deon Matimba.
“I woke up today to a missed call and voicemail from Chris (Matimba) where he called and hung up,” Deon said. “I called back and learned that they are starting to move him, he will be sent back to Zimbabwe on Tuesday, and they have transported him to the Elmore County Jail in Mountain Home before they fly him away.”
Before he was arrested and detained, Christopher had lived in Pocatello for over 16 years since immigrating here in 2002 to attend Idaho State University. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business in 2011 and married Deon in 2012. He is the stepfather to Deon’s two children and is the father to an 11-year-old son named Dominique Matimba.
“I took Dominique with us on Sunday to see Chris,” Deon said. “We were able to spend an hour with him through the glass. When Chris was trying to explain to Dominique that he was going away he laid his head down and just sobbed. So did Dominique.”
Prior to moving to the jail in Mountain Home, Christopher had been incarcerated at the Jefferson County Jail in Rigby since June 5, when he was arrested after a routine check-in at an ICE facility in Idaho Falls. During that visit, Christopher was arrested and subsequently detained because ICE issued an order for his removal from the country in 2007 that was never satisfied.
The order of Christopher's removal was issued after he pleaded guilty to domestic battery in 2007, which essentially made it illegal for him to remain in the U.S. This order of removal was issued despite Christopher serving his domestic battery sentence of three years of probation and successfully working to have the conviction entirely removed from his criminal record.
Furthermore, it did not matter that Christopher had been in regular contact with immigration officials for 11 years after his conviction, nor that he maintained a clean criminal record for longer than a decade outside of the domestic battery conviction.
Christopher’s Boise-based attorney, Chris Christensen, has exhausted all options to try and prevent the removal of his client. Christensen in August appealed the original order of removal issued in 2007 and filed an emergency stay request, or a document that asks ICE to postpone Christopher’s removal from the country.
Christensen told the Journal on Monday that he was told it could take the BIA anywhere from four months to a year to rule on the appeal since the date it was filed, adding that the emergency stay request would not be heard unless Christopher’s deportation was “imminent,” or occurring within the next five days.
Christensen called the BIA on Friday via a hotline the agency has established for emergency situations. He was unable to reach any officials and left a message. Christensen said he has called the same number at least once every week for the past three weeks, and the first contact with an official came on Monday.
“When I talked to the clerk on the (BIA) emergency stay hotline today, he assured me that the board will rule on that motion for an emergency stay before ICE attempts to effectuate his deportation,” Christensen said on Monday. “Obviously we are running out of time and all I have is a verbal confirmation that this will happen.”
It is Christensen’s opinion that the BIA has long known when ICE would initiate Christopher’s removal from the country and has waited to rule on the appeal until the five-day “imminent” threshold was met. If Christopher is removed from the country and the BIA does grant the appeal, Christensen says that it would put Christopher back in removal proceedings and there is a mechanism in place to get him back to the U.S. That does not, however, guarantee he will be held in a nearby detention center.
“I have heard that it is a complicated and often ineffective system,” Christensen said about the process of bringing Christopher back to the U.S. after his removal. “If the appeal is granted we really have no control over where ICE decides to house him.”
Dominique Matimba wasn't the only one to show emotion during the Sunday night visit with Christopher. Deon said that her 4-year-old granddaughter, Amira Gaulman, was plotting ways to try and break Christopher out of jail, adding that it has been quite difficult to articulate to the girl what is happening to Christopher.
The process has taken an emotional toll on her, too, Deon said.
“These emotions are so extreme. You are either up, or just smashed into the ground,” Deon said. “It’s like you are mourning him but he is still alive.”
Deon’s daughter and Gaulman’s mother, Tarryn Porath, told the Journal she has felt extremely angry, terribly sad and every emotion in between.
“I’m so angry. We have been doing everything we can to make sure this doesn’t happen and we expected that his due process would be followed,” Porath said. “We felt like they were going to wait to deport him until a decision was made on the appeal. I am obviously sad because he is a family member and I hate to see him leave but at the same time I am seriously so angry.”
Porath continued, “When we went to see him, he cried, we cried and that was basically all it was. He called me on the phone afterward and was crying about his kids not knowing who their father is or who their grandfather is and that nobody is going to know where he is or how he is doing or that he has a family here that loves him. I’ve just had a ton of raw emotion.”
Faced with such an adverse situation, Porath calls on all of those who think that what has happened to Christopher is unjust to make a difference and to do so with their vote next month.
“People need to vote,” she said. “If you didn’t vote and you think this needs to change, you need to get out to vote. Right now, basic human rights are being violated. This is unjust, unconstitutional and un-American. Get out to vote.”