SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akwasi Frimpong has had a dream and relentless focus to become the first Winter Olympic medalist from Africa. It's been an arduous journey, from growing up in Ghana to sliding down the ice head first at over 80 mph in the Olympic games. Frimpong, known as The Hope of a Billion, is also an innovator and entrepreneur, and he's now offering limited edition NFTs to help raise funds, which will give him a realistic shot at winning a medal.
Akwasi has the skills to make his dream a reality. In February last year, he won an elite skeleton event sanctioned by the U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Federation. However, when it comes to the Olympics, countries such as the U.S., Canada and Germany have exorbitant budgets, which provide the very best support personnel, equipment and facilities. Akwasi, no stranger to adversity, just wants to level the playing field.
Akwasi's NFTs commemorate key moments in his journey, which he dubs "The Rabbit Theory," based on a story his track and field coach relayed to him many years ago. 1-of-1 NFTs include his Black Star Helmet, Legacy Helmet, Wakanda Helmet, and his GoldenSprint Spikes. There are also 22 editions of The Rabbit, a painting of Akwasi in the 2018 Winter Olympics. The NFTs will be auctioned on OpenSea.io from May 20-24. Bidders will have the opportunity to own a piece of history before history is made again in the 2022 Olympics.
The entire proceeds from two of the NFTs will benefit organizations that helped Akwasi along his journey. One is Right to Play, an international non-profit that empowers vulnerable children to overcome the effects of war, poverty and disease around the world through play. The other is the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Ghana.
"I believe NFTs are the future," Frimpong said. "I love how they provide a way for my fans to share in my dream of becoming the first African to medal in the Winter Olympics. It's truly an exciting time for athletes to express their creativity and bring their fans with them on their journey."
For more information, visit http://www.TheRabbitTheory.com.
ABOUT AKWASI FRIMPONG
Born and raised in Ghana, Akwasi Frimpong moved to the Netherlands when he was eight. His athletic career, which started in track and field, includes more than a dozen medals in international events. In 2018 he became the first skeleton athlete from Ghana, and Ghana's second Winter Olympian. Currently, Akwasi Frimpong is on a mission to become the first Winter Olympic medalist from Africa.
