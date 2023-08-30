Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

 By Instructure

All 24 ACCS institutions will increase educator efficiency, student accessibility through statewide Canvas, Studio, Impact implementation

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the leading learning platform and maker of Canvas, today announced that the Alabama Community College System (ACCS), the system of public community colleges in Alabama, has selected the Canvas learning management system (LMS) as part of a major statewide initiative to transform and modernize its learning experience and increase student success. By unifying the learning experience on Canvas LMS along with Canvas Studio, Impact by Instructure and Canvas Credentials, educators across the state can access foundational, evidence-based edtech solutions to support their instruction.


