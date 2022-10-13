(PRNewsfoto/Alianza Inc.)

 By Alianza, Inc.

New Joint Customers Can Now Deliver a Modern Communications Portfolio and Enhance Service to their Communities, Expanding Revenue Opportunities

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza, Inc. announced today three new customers for its carrier-grade, full-stack cloud communications platform. The three customers – Northern Lights Fiber, VARCOMM, and Choptank Fiber – are leveraging Alianza to maximize their broadband infrastructure and provide feature-rich business and residential voice services to their respective customer bases. The providers are all joint customers for Alianza and Calix, using Calix for their fiber broadband and Alianza to generate new revenue from that fiber investment through a range of leading-edge cloud communications services. Alianza is a Calix Elite Partner for Cloud VoIP and Calix is a Technology Ecosystem Partner in the Alianza Partner Network.

