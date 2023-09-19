(PRNewsfoto/Alianza Inc.)

Accelecom launches business cloud communications services built on Alianza's cloud-native platform to complement suite of high-speed broadband network solutions.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza, Inc., the communications cloud for service providers, today announced the successful onboarding and market launch of a new customer, Accelecom.  


