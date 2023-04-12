(PRNewsfoto/Alianza Inc.)

Feature-rich voice solution for Microsoft Teams radically simplifies Direct Routing, showcasing the revenue opportunity for CSPs to modernize core voice infrastructure with the cloud

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza, Inc. today introduced Alianza for Microsoft Teams, a new and powerful solution that gives service providers a robust cloud PBX voice solution for Microsoft Teams.


