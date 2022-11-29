Support Local Journalism

MONTREAL, QC and KAMAS, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Novacap, a leading North American private equity firm, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire All West Communications ("All West"). The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023, following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals.

Headquartered in Kamas, Utah, All West is a fiber-based provider of data, video, and voice services to residential, commercial and carrier customers in Utah and Wyoming.  Founded in 1912, All West has continued to evolve and adapt its technologies to pursue its core mission: connecting people to what matters most.


