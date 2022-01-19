SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllenComm, a leader in innovative custom elearning experiences, is pleased to announce record-breaking year end results for 2021. Last year, we added more than 20 new brands and proudly developed award-winning projects developed for major airlines, leading organizations in the finance and real estate industries, nonprofit groups, first responders and medical professionals, and a well-known international food manufacturer -- among others.
Our team designed and developed learning delivery systems essential for organizations to meet the challenges of remote work, onboard employees in the virtual environment, and bridge skills gaps to help their employees to meet the demands of changing market conditions. The learning solutions we created were human-centered, customized, effective, award-winning, scalable, and transformational for organizations. We're also incredibly grateful for the opportunity we had to scale critical mental care and crisis counseling learning for first responders to provide hope and support during difficult times.
Throughout these projects, we were proud to invigorate learning models to reduce seat time and integrate live virtual classrooms with self-paced learning and digital reinforcement. Our team helped organizations take a second look at content to make it more effective in less time, while maintaining a high level of quality, and to scale solutions to meet objectives.
As a result, we took home 34 awards in 2021, were named a Top Training Company by Training Industry, Brandon Hall and eLearning Industry, achieved financial results that amounted to double-digit growth, and perfected the remote work model in-house while improving productivity to hit aggressive project deadlines. Due to our work, AllenComm projects in custom content as well as portal solutions delivered learning to over 100,000 learners across the globe.
During 2021, we also gathered insights from our Client Advisory Board made up of leaders from organizations across industries. We want to thank these thought leaders for their participation on the board this year and willingness to share their expertise and insights.
AllenComm CEO Ron Zamir expressed gratitude for all that had been accomplished in 2021 and shared his optimism for the coming year.
"We are awed by the creativity and determination of the team at AllenComm to deliver best in class custom learning experience to some of the world's largest corporations," Zamir said. "Our customers and members of our advisory council have propelled AllenComm to new levels of achievement both in what we do and how quickly we can deliver our services. While our industry has gone through many trials and tribulations, we have come out stronger than ever before and look forward to an exciting 2022 and beyond."
For 2022, the AllenComm team has set a goal to continue to design and develop world-class, transformative learning experiences to serve our customers and meet their business objectives. If you would like more information about any of the above information, please contact us at info@allencomm.com.
