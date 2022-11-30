Support Local Journalism

AllenComm was recently recognized with a Silver medal at the 2022 Summit Creative International Awards for its collaboration with Freddie Mac on the design of the CreditSmart® Coach program, an innovative learning solution developed to serve the public interest and give back to communities nationwide.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllenComm – a leader in the development of impactful and empowering learning solutions for top brands, nonprofits, and public safety organizations – and Freddie Mac were recently honored with a prestigious Silver medal 2022 Summit International Creative Award. The honor was awarded to recognize their collaboration on the Freddie Mac CreditSmart Coach program, a financial capability training program provided free of charge to empower underserved communities.


