SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --AllenComm, a leading provider of scalable, innovative custom training solutions for top brands, was recently honored with four Gold Medal and three Silver Medal Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards for collaborative projects with industry-leading clients. The projects include development of scalable onboarding programs for new hires, innovative learning strategies and custom content. The awards also recognized best use of learning modalities to enhance training and increase engagement, such as use of games, simulations, and video.
The Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards are widely recognized as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management." Awards are given in recognition of innovative, custom solutions that elevate standards and have a positive impact to achieve business outcomes. The HCM Excellence Awards is the longest-running and most prestigious in its space. Winners represent best-in-class technology that measurably benefits organizations' people strategies.
These awards were shared with ADM, Delta Air Lines, and NFPA for collaboration on learning solutions have provided a positive impact for the organizations, with results such as:
Reduced overall training times
Significant increases in employee productivity
Reductions in employee error, resulting in reductions in overall loss and waste
Measurable improvements in employee capability
Improved customer satisfaction
Increased reported confidence of new representatives
The full list of Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards received by AllenComm include:
Gold Brandon Hall Excellence Award in Best Advance in creating a Learning Strategy for Learning and Development category
Gold Brandon Hall Excellence Award in Best New Hire Onboarding Program for Talent Acquisition category
NFPA
Gold Brandon Hall Excellence Award in Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning and Development category
Silver Brandon Hall Excellence Award in Best Use of Video for Learning for Learning and Development category
Silver Brandon Hall Excellence Award in Best Association Professional Development Program for Learning and Development category
Contact AllenComm at our website for more information, to read case studies, and to discuss award-winning learning solutions customized to meet the needs of your organization.
About AllenComm
AllenComm is a leading custom training solutions provider partnering with the world's top brands to create innovative, scalable, impactful learning solutions that excite, engage, and educate. What makes AllenComm unique is a combination of deep instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, marketing agency-quality creative, and a design and development system that enables us to understand our clients and their learners' needs and objectives. For the past 40 years, AllenComm has worked with companies of all sizes and across industries to create transformational learning solutions that enable companies to become sharper, smarter, and better. To learn more, please visit us online or reach out to schedule a consultation.
About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era. For nearly 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management." Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.
