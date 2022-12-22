Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

This year AllenComm successfully navigated turbulent conditions in the training industry to continue to provide highly scalable and impactful custom learning and training solutions. AllenComm customers in both nonprofit and for-profit organizations are experiencing significant positive operational impacts in their quest to change the employee experience through use of innovative employee onboarding, leadership, and compliance training.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the year comes to a close, the team at AllenComm is pleased and grateful to announce an impactful end of 2022. Over the course of the last 12 months, our full-service, multi-disciplinary teams proudly worked on 368 total ongoing projects, with 191 completed, for clients representing more than 70 organizations in varied industries. We onboarded 20 new clients that selected our team based on domain expertise in the design, delivery, and deployment of employee training development. With more than three-quarters (78%) of our existing clients continuing to work with us into 2022, we are grateful for the trust we have earned in the multiple industries we serve. Our ongoing relationships, some of them spanning decades, are a testament to our abilities to meet rapidly changing needs for training and human capital development.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.