AllenComm's learning technologies for employee training and development rank on the leading industry list again this year.
SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllenComm, a global leader in transformative learning solutions, has been awarded a spot on the Training Industry Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies Companies List (2022). This important industry list ranks the leading learning companies based on thorough analysis of capabilities, experience, and expertise of experiential learning technology providers.
The use of experiential learning technologies is something AllenComm is noted for and is a vital strategy to design and develop training solutions that engage learners and effectively bridge skills gaps. Experiential learning technologies -- such as AR/VR, simulations, and gamification --- are used in training to allow learners to acquire knowledge and improve skills through hands-on, role-based experiences in a confidence-building environment.
The selection criteria to be named to this coveted industry list included:
- Breadth, quality and advancement of features, capabilities and analytics.
- Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the learning technologies training market.
- Client and user representation.
- Business performance and growth.
This award was given in addition to two others received from Training Industry this year, including the Top 20 Learning Services Companies and the Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies.
AllenComm offers complete end-to-end custom content development, complete with instructional designers versed in the latest learning methodologies and supported by agency-level creatives, dedicated project managers, and software specialists to assure seamless technology implementation and integration services. This award brings AllenComm's total number of awards for 2022 to 34 for the year as of this writing.
Contact AllenComm through our website to read case studies, get more information about learning services offered, and to discuss award-winning learning customized to meet the needs of your organization.
About AllenComm
AllenComm is a leading custom training solutions provider partnering with the world's top brands to create innovative, scalable, impactful learning solutions that excite, engage, and educate. What makes AllenComm unique is a combination of deep instruction design domain expertise, innovative learning technologies, marketing agency-quality creative, and a design and development system that enables us to understand our clients and their learners' need and objectives. For the past 40 years, AllenComm has worked with companies of all sizes and across industries to create transformational learning solutions that enable companies to become sharper, smarter, and better. To learn more, please visit us online or reach out to schedule a consultation.
Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. We continuously monitor the training marketplace looking for the best providers of experiential learning technologies that offer a breadth of capabilities and services. TrainingIndustry.com spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies and best practices within the training industry. Their focus is to help dedicated businesses and training professionals get the information, insight and tools needed to more effectively manage the business of learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.