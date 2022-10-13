Support Local Journalism

AllenComm's learning technologies for employee training and development rank on the leading industry list again this year.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllenComm, a global leader in transformative learning solutions, has been awarded a spot on the Training Industry Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies Companies List (2022). This important industry list ranks the leading learning companies based on thorough analysis of capabilities, experience, and expertise of experiential learning technology providers.

