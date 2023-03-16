AllenComm Wins at the 21st Annual Horizon Interactive Awards Competition
INDIANAPOLIS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Horizon Interactive Awards, a leading international interactive media awards competition, has announced the 2022 award winners to highlight this year's "best of the best" in interactive media production.
AllenComm, a leader in employee training and development, was recognized for their excellence with two Gold and four Bronze medal awards in the following categories:
- - 2022 Gold Horizon Interactive Award Winner, Websites – Training / E-Learning (NFPA)
- - 2022 Bronze Horizon Interactive Award Winner, Websites – Healthy / Human Services (Medrio)
- - 2022 Bronze Horizon Interactive Award Winner, Websites – Training / E-Learning (Medrio)
- - 2022 Bronze Horizon Interactive Award, Websites – Training / E-Learning (ADM)
- - 2022 Gold Horizon Interactive Award Winner, Video – Instructional (Leadership Organization)
- - 2022 Bronze Horizon Interactive Award Winner, Websites – Training / E-Learning (Medical Manufacturing)
All of the projects recognized by the Horizon award included a higher-than-average amount of rich media in the design, including video and motion graphics, designed and developed by the in-house, agency-level creative services team provided by AllenComm. In today's immersive media landscape, no learning solution is complete without high quality creative to engage the audience. Interactive media is a valuable tool to provide customized, experiential learning, as well as to enhance memorization and retention.
"AllenComm continues to see clients that want a higher level of interactivity as part of their learning experience. These awards only further our claim as one the top providers of interactive media and innovative learning designs," said AllenComm Chief Revenue Officer Blake Beus. "We are grateful to be recognized, as this award speaks to the caliber of services our team provides as well as to the talent of our creative services team, which helps to elevate our clients' offerings to their learners."
The 21st annual competition received 650 entries from around the world including 27 out of 50 US States and 15 other countries including: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Columbia, Cyprus, Germany, UK, Hong Kong, Ireland, Portugal, Qatar, Turkey, Taiwan, Ukraine.
An international panel of judges, consisting of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated nearly 60 categories spanning multiple media types including: web sites, mobile applications, print media, interac-tive displays, public exhibits, online advertising, video, email and more. The 2022 winning entries showcase the industry's best interactive media solutions from some of the top agencies, designers, producers and developers all over the globe.
"This year's competition was inspiring for many reasons. We saw a renewed focus on great content supported by stunning visuals with creative and innovative experiences. It is always exciting to see that brands and companies still appreciate unique and creative design as well as streamlined technology solutions," said Mike Sauce, Founder of the Horizon Interactive Awards. "We continue to see a convergence of different media types into omni-channel experiences that connect with audiences in meaningful ways. The winners of the 21st annual competition truly represent excellence in interactive media production and they all should be extremely proud of the work that they produce."
The Horizon Interactive Awards holds the competition at the end of each year with the winners being an-nounced in the following March or April timeframe. For more information visit the Horizon Interactive Awards online: http://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com.
About AllenComm
For more than 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with Fortune 100 companies to create and scale unique, innovative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top ten firms of its kind in the country, AllenComm wins over 40 awards year after year for their transformational learning solutions. With its internal workforce and experience, AllenComm is uniquely positioned in the learning space to meet multiple needs from small to very large change management projects. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods, and raise the impact of their employee training and development efforts.
About the Horizon Interactive Awards
In its 21st season, the Horizon Interactive Awards was created to recognize excellence in interactive media production worldwide. Since 2001, the competition has received tens of thousands of entries from over 50 countries around the world and nearly all 50 US States. Each year, those entries are narrowed down to the "best of the best" to be recognized and promoted on an international stage for their excellence. The judging process involves a blend of the Horizon Interactive Awards advisory panel and a rotating panel of volunteer judges consisting of respected and engaged industry professionals. Winning entries have been dubbed the "best of the best" in the interactive media industry.
